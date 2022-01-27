Home

Bairstow hits unbeaten century as England show fight in fourth Ashes Test

| @BBCWorld
January 8, 2022 7:21 am
Jonny Bairstow [Source: Sky SPorts]

Jonny Bairstow scored a gutsy century as England’s batters finally showed some fight against Australia on day three of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.

Bairstow’s well-crafted, unbeaten 103 and his 128-run stand with Ben Stokes rescued England after they slipped to 36-4.

Stokes made 66, while Mark Wood secured an entertaining 39 from 41 balls in a 72-run stand with Bairstow.



Scott Boland took 2-25 as England closed on 258-7, trailing by 158.

The play had been delayed by two hours because of persistent rain at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and England made a poor start when the match resumed.

They lost three wickets in 53 balls and could not find a run before Bairstow and Stokes injected some much-needed impetus into the innings.

The two were able to dominate Australia’s bowlers in a way that England have failed to do throughout the series.

Australia dropped three catches and have an injury concern over Boland, who was taken for a scan after falling in his follow-through in the afternoon session.

