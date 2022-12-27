Azam breaks 16-year Pakistan record for most runs in calendar year

[Source: BBC Sports]

Pakistan captain Babar Azam broke a 16 year record as he became his country’s highest run scorer in a calendar year.

He was 161 not out at the end of the first day of the two-Test series with New Zealand in Karachi to take his 2022 tally to 2,485 runs across all formats.

In doing so, the 28-year-old surpassed Mohammad Yousuf’s 2,435 in 2006.

Babar, who helped his side to 317-5 in their first innings against the Kiwis, also has the most runs in Tests this year with 1,170 runs in nine matches.

