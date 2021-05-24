Australia's chances hanging by a thread

Australia will need to win its final two games against Bangladesh and West Indies to keep its T20 World Cup dream alive.
It will also have to hope South Africa slips up against in its final match against England on Sunday.
Cricket experts say Australia could be in strife if South Africa dominate Bangladesh.
Australia will play Bangladesh tonight at 10pm.
