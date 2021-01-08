Australian head coach Langer defends Smith

Australia head coach Justin Langer has defended Steve Smith after suggestions the batsman deliberately scuffed up the crease during the final day of the drawn third Test against India.

Smith denied accusations that he was trying to remove the marks used to guide India’s batsmen at the crease.

Langer told the BBC World Service’s Stumped podcast that Smith is innocent and that he was standing on the crease in his own little world.

Article continues after advertisement

India batted out the final day in Sydney, ensuring the series remained level at 1-1 going into the final Test in Brisbane on Friday.

India lost only three wickets on the final day as the tourists earned a memorable draw

Smith appeared to be shadow batting on the crease during a drinks break in India’s fourth innings during the Test.

Smith, who was banned from playing and sacked as captain in 2018 following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, was heavily criticized on social media for the incident.