Australia wary of Sri Lanka

Australia will look to further their own finals’ prospects when they take on Sri Lanka tomorrow.

Sri Lanka has a good head of steam up after going through the group stages unbeaten, as well as defeating Bangladesh by five wickets in both teams’ first Super 12 match.

Not as much is known about this current Sri Lanka side as opposed to the stellar line-ups in the past that included famous names such as Jayawardene, Sangakkara, Jayasuriya, Vaas and Muralitharan.

Wickets shared across the board for the Australian bowlers make it difficult to predict if there will be any shuffling around for this match in Dubai.

Australia will take on Sri Lanka at 2am tomorrow.

You can watch the T20 World Cup highlights on FBC TV and FBC Sports.