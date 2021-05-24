Australia Test captain steps down

Tim Paine has stepped down as Australia Test captain just before the Ashes over a historical investigation into texts sent to a female colleague.

A tearful Paine, 36, said he had sent messages to a co-worker at Cricket Tasmania in 2017 that led to a misconduct investigation.

He said he was “exonerated”, but is stepping down as he had learned his texts were set to be revealed publicly.

The first Ashes Test between Australia and England starts on 8 December.

Cricket Australia (CA) said it accepted Paine’s resignation and will appoint a new captain, but that the wicketkeeper-batter will remain in the side to face England.

Fast bowler Pat Cummins, the current vice-captain, is widely expected to take over as captain.