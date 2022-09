[Source: BBC News]

Australia beat New Zealand by 25 runs to complete a 3-0 one-day international series win.

Captain Aaron Finch who was playing his final game in the format was given a guard of honour by the New Zealand players.

He scored just five in his final ODI innings.

He announced his retirement from ODIs on Saturday but will remain Australia’s Twenty20 captain.

Australia were put in to bat and scored 267-5.