Cricket

Australia ready for sudden-death

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 9, 2021 4:03 pm

Australia will not be intimidated by the challenge of facing T20 World Cup heavyweights Pakistan in the semi-final on Friday.

The tournament wasn’t easy for the Australians but they cleared the final hurdle after beating West Indies to qualify for the top four by the narrowest of margins.

Pakistan on the other hand has polished off all comers on the road to the semi-finals and will enter the game as hot favorites.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia will take on Pakistan at 2am on Friday, while the Black Caps will face England on Thursday in the first semifinal at the same time.

You can watch the T20 World Cup highlights on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels.

