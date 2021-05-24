Home

Cricket

Australia move 2-0 up after win over Sri Lanka

BBC
February 14, 2022 4:28 am

Australia edged Sri Lanka in a dramatic super over to go 2-0 up in their five-match Twenty20 series in Sydney.

Marcus Stoinis hit the winning runs with three balls to spare after pace bowler Josh Hazlewood restricted Sri Lanka to five runs in their super over.

Sri Lanka had earlier scored 18 off the final over of their main innings, including four off the last ball, to match Australia’s total of 164-6.

Josh Inglis top-scored for Australia with 48 from 32 deliveries.

Opener Pathum Nissanka smashed 73 from 53 balls to anchor Sri Lanka’s innings, with Shanaka adding 34 from 19 balls.

Hazlewood was the standout bowler for Australia with 3-22 and his miserly bowling continued in the super over, with Sri Lanka only able to post 5-1.

Australia made light work of the reply, with Stoinis hitting back-to-back boundaries to seal victory.

The third match takes place in Canberra on Tuesday.

