Australia fails to boost run-rate despite win

[Pic:T20 World Cup]

Australia beat Afghanistan by four runs in the Men’s T20 World Cup but failed to achieve the net run-rate swing required to further boost their chances.

It means if England beat Sri Lanka by any margin on Saturday, they will progress at the hosts’ expense.

If Sri Lanka wins, Australia will join New Zealand in progressing from Group 1 to the last four.

Australia needed a big victory in Adelaide to pile the pressure on England but could not break free with the bat as they were restricted to 168-8, meaning they had to keep Afghanistan below 119 to have a chance of pipping England on net run-rate.

In the end Australia, without injured captain Aaron Finch or the curiously dropped Mitchell Starc, was almost beaten, which would have ended their hopes entirely.

Afghanistan reached 98-2 after 13 overs of their chase before three wickets in four balls – a brilliant Glenn Maxwell run-out and two for spinner Adam Zampa – swung the game back towards Australia.