Australia eyes T20 title

Australia’s quest for a maiden men’s T20 World Cup title is alive, but first they must beat West Indies today to maintain their spot in the competition.

Australia and West Indies have faced each other in five matches in ICC T20 World Cup tournaments.

Out of these five games, Australia have won two whereas West Indies have won three games.

West have managed to win just one out of the four matches played in the World Cup and hence, have been ousted from the tournament.

They take on Australia, a side that gave their chances of making it to the semi-finals a huge boost by annihilating Bangladesh in last game.

Australia is now in the driver’s seat to come second in the group after leapfrogging South Africa with only game left to play.