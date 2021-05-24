Australia Cricket wary of England

The Australian cricket team are determined to brace themselves for their next match against England.

After a successful seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka today the side is adamant their playing strategy can stand up against the English side.

Australia had traditionally played with five bowlers during four straight series wins ahead of what was meant to be a home World Cup last year, before it was postponed.

But regardless, England will pose a different challenge.

They remain the best batting team of the past five years since the last World Cup, scoring at 8.78 an over and winning 74 per cent of matches.

Australia will meet England at the same venue, but on a different pitch.