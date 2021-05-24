Home

Australia Cricket legend dies

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 5, 2022 8:15 am
[Source: Action Images /Jason O'Brien]

Australia Cricket legend Shane Warne has passed on.

The 52-year-old who was one of the greatest cricketer ever, is believed to have died from a suspected heart attack.

His management company says, Warner was found unresponsive on his villa at the Thai Island of Koh Samui.

Warne took 708 Test wickets, the second most of all time, in 145 matches across a stellar 15-year international career.

Warne helped Australia win the 1999 50-over World Cup and claimed 293 dismissals in 194 one-day internationals between 1993 and 2005.

In 2000, he was named one of the five Wisden cricketers of the century.

He retired from international cricket in 2007 following Australia’s 5-0 Ashes clean sweep of England at home before leaving from first-class and List A cricket later that year.

He continued to play Twenty20 franchise cricket until retiring from all formats in 2013.

Warner’s death comes on top of the passing of another Australian legend, wicketkeeper Rod Marsh.

Marsh died aged 74 after suffering a heart attack.

[Source: BBC Sport]

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.