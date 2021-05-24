Home

Cricket

Australia bowled out as Bangladesh win series

| @BBCWorld
August 10, 2021 5:27 am
[Source: ICC]

Australia were bowled out for 62 – their lowest Twenty20 score – as they slipped to a 60-run and 4-1 series loss against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

The tourists were all out in 13.4 overs – their shortest innings in 144 years – with only stand-in captain Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott passing four.

In claiming 4-9, Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan became the first player to take 100 wickets and score 1,000 T20 runs.

Article continues after advertisement

The Tigers had never beaten Australia in a T20 before this five-game series.

Bangladesh made 122-8 from 20 overs, with opener Mohammad Naim scoring 23.

Australia hit only three sixes – and no fours – in their woeful chase.

They were without captain Aaron Finch and fellow batters David Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell for the series.

The T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman is scheduled to start on 17 October.

