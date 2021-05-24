Australia and England through to T20 semifinals

Australia has qualified for the semi-finals of the Men’s T20 World Cup following an eight-wicket win over defending champions the West Indies.

That result left South Africa needing a convincing win over England this morning to go through at Australia’s expense.

South Africa posted 189-2 in Sharjah but their failure to limit England to 131 in a 10-run win meant Australia reached the last four as runners-up behind Group 1 winners England.

David Warner hit an unbeaten 89 off 56 balls and Mitch Marsh 53 as Australia chased 158 with 22 deliveries to spare in Abu Dhabi.

Captain Kieron Pollard scored 44 and Josh Hazlewood took 4-39 in West Indies’ 157-7.

England is the second team from the group to make the semis despite losing by 10 runs to South Africa.