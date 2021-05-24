Australia a knock away from tasting victory

Australia will be banking on Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis’s partnership in the T20 World Cup final clash against New Zealand tomorrow.

The two were no doubt the master trump in the side’s emphatic five-wicket win over Pakistan in the semi-final on Friday.

But the question remains if they can do it again against their neighbouring counterpart.

The Aussies take on the Kiwis tomorrow at 2am and you can watch the highlights of the match on FBC TV and FBC Sports.