Aussies keep the faith for must-win match

[Photo Credit: Australian Men's Cricket Team/ Facebook]

Australia is positive of a good performance in a much win T20 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka tonight.

Australia has appeared likely to keep their title defence alive.

For Australia to reach the semi-finals, they will almost certainly need to win their remaining four pool games against Sri Lanka, England, Ireland, and Afghanistan.

Australia’s star-studded batting line-up crumpled in a heap against New Zealand, with only Glenn Maxwell and tail-ender Pat Cummins passing 20.

The official XI to take on Sri Lanka is yet to be released, but Marsh gave a strong indication there would be no changes.

Australia faces Sri Lanka at 11 pm tonight.