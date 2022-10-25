Aussies keep the faith for must-win match

[Photo Credit: Australian Men's Cricket Team/ Facebook]
Australia is positive of a good performance in a much win T20 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka tonight.
Australia has appeared likely to keep their title defence alive.
For Australia to reach the semi-finals, they will almost certainly need to win their remaining four pool games against Sri Lanka, England, Ireland, and Afghanistan.
Australia’s star-studded batting line-up crumpled in a heap against New Zealand, with only Glenn Maxwell and tail-ender Pat Cummins passing 20.
The official XI to take on Sri Lanka is yet to be released, but Marsh gave a strong indication there would be no changes.
Australia faces Sri Lanka at 11 pm tonight.
