Cricket

Ashes delayed after COVID scare

| @BBCWorld
December 27, 2021 1:12 pm

Play was delayed by 30 minutes on day two of the third Ashes Test after a COVID-19 scare in the England camp.

The England and Wales Cricket Board says their scheduled departure from the team hotel had been delayed while they awaited results from COVID-19 tests following a positive test in the team’s family group.

All of England’s players tested negative and they arrived at the Melbourne Cricket Ground approximately 35 minutes before the scheduled starting time.

A later statement from Cricket Australia says two members of England’s support staff and two of their family members had tested positive.

England, who are 2-0 down in the five-match series, must win in Melbourne to have any hope of regaining the Ashes.

Due to higher Covid rates in Melbourne, the team have been subjected to stricter living arrangements than for the previous Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide.

