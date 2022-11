Army cricket team [Source: Supplied]

Army has retained its Sukuna Bowl Cricket title after winning by 93 runs today at Bidesi Park in Suva.

The side batted first and scored 127 runs all out in 19.4 overs.

Police then batted and scored 34 runs all out in 8.5 overs.

Army have reclaimed the title after they lost it to Police in 2020.

There was no Sukuna Bowl cricket competition in 2021.