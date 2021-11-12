Another final for Australia

Australia adds on to its success stories in the World Cups.

Of 19 tournaments across One Day Internationals and T20 formats, Australia’s men’s team have reached the final nine times – the most by any team and three more than the next best England and Sri Lanka with six each.

That means if there is a World Cup on, there is a favourable chance that Australia will make it to the final. Australia have twice reached the

T20 World Cup Final first in 2010 and now 2021.

They have made seven appearances in the Cricket World Cup Final starting in 1975, 1987, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

Australia takes on New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup on Monday morning at 2.

You can watch the highlights on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.