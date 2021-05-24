Home

Cricket

Akhtar backs India to play Pakistan in final of T20 World Cup

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 7, 2021 3:14 pm

Akhtar backed India to play Pakistan in the final of T20 World Cup.

India now need Afghanistan to beat New Zealand and hope that they can register a big win over Namibia to qualify for semi-finals on net run rate.

India suffered crushing defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two Super 12, Group 2 matches.

Article continues after advertisement

They then made a strong comeback in the World Cup by decimating Afghanistan and Scotland.

Pakistan have already ensured qualification from this group.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar says he wants India to reach the final so that the Babar Azam-led side can once again get the better of them and win the T20 World Cup 2021 title.

Akhtar’s comments came after India’s hopes of making it to the semi-finals grew stronger with a resounding victory over Scotland in Dubai on Friday.

Afghanistan will take on New Zealand tonight at 10 while India meets Namibia tomorrow at 2am.

You can catch the highlights of this matches on FBC Sports and FBC TV.

[Source: Hindustan Times]

