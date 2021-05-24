Afghanistan’s women cricketers in peril

The International Cricket Council is concerned for the future of women’s cricket in Afghanistan.

This is after the deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission Ahmadullah Wasiq indicated women might be banned from cricket.

Wasiq told Australian broadcaster SBS News it is not seen as necessary for women to play sport.

In response to Wasiq’s broadcast, the ICC issued a statement to the PA news agency.

The ICC says it is committed to the long-term growth of women’s cricket and despite the cultural and religious challenges in Afghanistan, steady progress had been made in this area since Afghanistan’s admission as a full member in 2017.

The men’s team has already received support from the Taliban, but the exclusion of the women’s team could yet affect the future of the men’s international team.

Under ICC rules, all 12 full members must have a national women’s team, with only full members able to play Test matches.

This could jeopardize the men’s team’s Test match against Australia in November.

[Source: BBC Sport]