Afghanistan thrash Scotland in T20 World Cup

Afghanistan thrashed Scotland by 130 runs in their first Super 12s match at the Men’s T20 World Cup in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates this morning.

In their first appearance at this stage of the tournament, Scotland disintegrated as they were bowled out for 60 in 10.2 overs, chasing 191.

The Scotland bowlers were earlier powerless to stop Afghanistan racking up 190-4 which is the highest score of the World Cup so far.

Afghanistan hit 11 sixes, including some huge hits out of the ground, with Najibullah Zadran smashing 59 from 34 balls, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 46 from 37, and Hazratullah Zazai 44 from 30.

They face Namibia on Thursday in Abu Dhabi before the unenviable task of meeting New Zealand, India, and Pakistan in their other Group 2 fixtures.

