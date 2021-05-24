Afghanistan cricketers carrying nation's hope

The Afghanistan cricket team is carrying its nation’s hope in the T20 World Cup.

The team hopes to bring joy to the people going through turmoil times on their home land ever since the Taliban takeover in August.

The cricketers have been facing challenges building up to the World Cup, with limited practice and controversies within the team as star spinner Rashid Khan stepping down.

Article continues after advertisement

They found some hope with the return of veteran all-rounder Mohammed Nabi to lead the team.

Afghanistan will begin its T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland tomorrow at 2am.

You can watch the highlight of the World Cup on FBC Sports and FBC TV.

[Source: Times of India]