Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|Fiji records zero COVID death|COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division|53 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Mothers and babies to benefit from donation|Unvaccinated travellers will be asked to get jabbed|Fiji records 50 new COVID infections|Anti-vaxxers continue to disappoint PM|Fiji is on a promising recovery path|Parents role critical in current situation|
Full Coverage

Cricket

Afghanistan cricketers carrying nation's hope

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 25, 2021 4:05 pm
[Source: Afghanistan cricket/Twitter]

The Afghanistan cricket team is carrying its nation’s hope in the T20 World Cup.

The team hopes to bring joy to the people going through turmoil times on their home land ever since the Taliban takeover in August.

The cricketers have been facing challenges building up to the World Cup, with limited practice and controversies within the team as star spinner Rashid Khan stepping down.

Article continues after advertisement

They found some hope with the return of veteran all-rounder Mohammed Nabi to lead the team.

Afghanistan will begin its T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland tomorrow at 2am.

You can watch the highlight of the World Cup on FBC Sports and FBC TV.

[Source: Times of India]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.