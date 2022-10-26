Afghanistan banks on spinners

[Source: Afghanistan cricket/Twitter]

Afghanistan will be banking on its spinners once again as it looks to bounce back against New Zealand in their second Super12 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tonight.

They didn’t have a good start to their Super12 campaign as it lost the opening match to England by five wickets.

The batting unit couldn’t deliver a competitive score, as England restricted them to 112, but the bowlers fought hard and tried their best to make the most out of the contest.

Getting into the groove for the @BLACKCAPS encounter 👌 📸 📸: Snapshots from AfghanAtalan’s practice session ahead of their 2nd game at the ICC Men’s @T20WorldCup 2022 against New Zealand. #AfghanAtalan | #T20WorldCup2022 | #SuperCola | #AFGvNZ pic.twitter.com/qe8WInhLSu — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 25, 2022

Now Afghanistan will be banking on their bowlers once again as they gear up to tame the Kiwis this time.

The two clash tonight at 8 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

[Source: t20 worldcup]