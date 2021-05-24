Action taken against T20 World Cup Umpire

Umpire Michael Gough will not take charge of any of the remaining ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 matches.

The International Cricket Council confirms this after the umpire broke protocols, breaching the bio-bubble.

ICC in a statement says he will not be appointed for any further matches in the World Cup.

He had earlier been suspended for a period of six days for leaving the hotel and breaching the bubble.

As a result, he missed the Group 2 game between India and New Zealand.

The T20 World Cup continues tonight with New Zealand facing Namibia at 10pm followed by India and Scotland at 2am tomorrow.

You can watch the highlights on FBC TV and FBC Sports.

[Source: icc-cricket.com]