ACS wins Southern Zone cricket

[Photo: Cricket Fiji / Facebook]

Adi Cakobau School has won the Fiji Secondary School Cricket Southern Zone.

The girls from Sawani defeated Tailevu North College by six wickets in the final today at Albert Park in Suva.

Tailevu North batted first and scored 90 runs all out in the 14th over.

ACS then batted and scored 92 runs with a fall of four wickets in the 16th over.

Kijiana Silivia of ACS was named Player of the Final for scoring 29 runs and taking two wickets.

Lomary Secondary School finished third after beating William Cross College by four runs.