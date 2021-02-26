Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Cricket

A lot at stake in Easter Cricket Championship

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 2, 2021 1:38 pm
[File Photo]

Fans can expect some exciting action when Cricket Fiji hosts its national Easter championship next month.

Cricket Fiji Chief Executive, Alex Konrote, says they anticipate an exciting Easter Cup particularly with players fighting for a spot in the men’s team.

Cricket Fiji plans to select an extended men’s squad for trials after the Easter Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

Konrote says it will be a testing ground for the players and selectors.

He says selection will be difficult with all players showing potential.

“After the Easter Cup, will be the men’s national trials. So we’ll announce the squad for trials after the finals of the Easter games. The men will then have their trials and a squad will finally be announced for ICC World Cup qualifier.”

The Easter Championship will be held from the 26th of April at Albert in Suva.

Teams including Kabara, Oneata, Komo, Ono-i-Lau, Moce, Lakeba and Rotuma are expected to take part in the championship.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.