A lot at stake in Easter Cricket Championship

Fans can expect some exciting action when Cricket Fiji hosts its national Easter championship next month.

Cricket Fiji Chief Executive, Alex Konrote, says they anticipate an exciting Easter Cup particularly with players fighting for a spot in the men’s team.

Cricket Fiji plans to select an extended men’s squad for trials after the Easter Cup.

Konrote says it will be a testing ground for the players and selectors.

He says selection will be difficult with all players showing potential.

“After the Easter Cup, will be the men’s national trials. So we’ll announce the squad for trials after the finals of the Easter games. The men will then have their trials and a squad will finally be announced for ICC World Cup qualifier.”

The Easter Championship will be held from the 26th of April at Albert in Suva.

Teams including Kabara, Oneata, Komo, Ono-i-Lau, Moce, Lakeba and Rotuma are expected to take part in the championship.