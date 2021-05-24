29 winless years ends for Pakistan

It was an emotional win for Pakistan this morning against India.

The win turned into a night beyond Pakistan fans’ wildest dreams.

According to the BBC, they didn’t just beat India, their greatest rivals, at the Men’s T20 World Cup – they thrashed them in the most emphatic fashion.

Article continues after advertisement

For Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s father, it was a win so big, so important, that he was in tears in the stands

India had won every meeting between the sides at World Cups before this, however, in Dubai, this morning, the “29 years of hurt” were ended.

Test Match Special commentator and avid Pakistan fan Aatif Nawaz says he has seldom in his life felt happiness like today.

The Pakistanis defeated their neighbors by ten wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.

Set 152 to win, Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan produced a batting master class to chase down the target without losing a wicket and with 13 balls remaining.

The loss was not only India’s first at a World Cup to Pakistan but is also their first-ever 10-wicket defeat in T20 internationals.

[Source:BBC Sport]