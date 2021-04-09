Cricket Fiji wants to be top ranked in Pacific, squad selected

Cricket Fiji is on its quest to field a strong national team for the East Asia Pacific qualifiers in Japan in August.

The association held a two team cricket trial which helped them pick 30 best cricketers to be part of the extended squad.

Senior Selector, Meli Saubulinayau says they’ve managed to rake in fresh talents in past competitions.

Saubulinayau says those selected must remain fit to become a great bowler and batsman.

He says Papua New Guinea is the best team in the Pacific and there is no excuse for Fiji to reach that spot.

“We want to bring Fiji back to the level that we were in the past if we can go further than that the better it will be for Fiji”

The Mens National team includes Noa Acawei, Tevita Soko, Tabuisulu Siteri, Makutu Seru, Ganilau Kaiwai, Tagilala Rakuita, Manase Tadu, Cama Buadromo, Sekove Ravoka. Vilikesa Driu, Sailosi Naiteqe, Darshan Kapadia, Tuapati Cakacaka, Rolly Marika, Peniseni, Jone Wesele, Peni Volavola, Saimoni Tutoga, Tadulala Veitacini, Mosese Dela, Josaia Balecikobia, Filipe Tiko, Napolioni Gu, Apete Sokovagone, Jone Lupe, Vilisoni Yadrasiga, Laiseni Martin, Eriki Cama, Cakacaka Cokovaki, Kitione Tavo.