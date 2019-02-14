Cricket and Judo under investigation

Cricket Fiji and the Fiji Judo Association are under investigation for alleged misuse of funds that was given for 2019 Pacific Games.

The two organizations are also under the spotlight for lack of good governance and accountability.

Fiji National Sports Commission chair, Peter Mazey says they have begun the investigation on the issues highlighted.

Mazey says the investigation on Cricket Fiji is almost complete while Judo members are yet to answer the Commission on alleged misuse of funds.

“I’m not going to hide it now because it is out in the public and people know. Funding that was given for athletes to got to the Pacific Games has been temporarily misused and a large investigation has gone into that.”

Mazey is warning sporting bodies around the country about the importance of accountability and transparency as these issues will not be tolerated.