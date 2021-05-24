Cowboys record fourth consecutive win

Jacob Saifiti scored a try for the Knights but it was not enough as the side went down 16-36 against Cowboys last night.

A dominant second half display propelled the Cowboys to a fourth consecutive win against a brave and improved Knights outfit.

North Queensland are now in third position behind Penrith and Melbourne Storm.

Halfback Chad Townsend produced four try assists from kicks, with teenage second-rower Jeremiah Nanai among the beneficiaries in a stunning performance.

In other NRL matches, Sea Eagles defeated West Tigers 36-22, Roosters beat Titans 44-16.

You can watch the delayed coverage of the Cowboys and Knights match at 6pm tonight on FBC Sports.

Storm will play Dragons today at 4pm before Sharks take on Warriors.

[Source: NRL]