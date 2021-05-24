Home

Rugby League

Cowboys record fourth consecutive win

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 8, 2022 7:25 am

Jacob Saifiti scored a try for the Knights but it was not enough as the side went down 16-36 against Cowboys last night.

A dominant second half display propelled the Cowboys to a fourth consecutive win against a brave and improved Knights outfit.

North Queensland are now in third position behind Penrith and Melbourne Storm.

Article continues after advertisement

Halfback Chad Townsend produced four try assists from kicks, with teenage second-rower Jeremiah Nanai among the beneficiaries in a stunning performance.

In other NRL matches, Sea Eagles defeated West Tigers 36-22, Roosters beat Titans 44-16.

You can watch the delayed coverage of the Cowboys and Knights match at 6pm tonight on FBC Sports.

Storm will play Dragons today at 4pm before Sharks take on Warriors.

[Source: NRL]

 

