Cowboys duo face judiciary

Cowboys forward Josh McGuire will try and avoid suspension after being penalized with a grade one charge of making dangerous contact.

McGuaire was hit with a grade one charge of making dangerous contact to the head or neck of Sea Eagles five-eighth Cade Cust in Friday night’s 24-12 loss to Manly.

This comes after two recent offences and 25 carry-over points to his name, faced suspension whether he entered an early plea or is found guilty at the judiciary.

David Klemmer on the other hand is hoping to escape a fine at the judiciary on tonight.

Klemmer was facing $850 fine after having a grade one contrary conduct charge levied against him. If he loses his case, the fine will rise to $1150.

Meanwhile in this week’s matches on Thursday the Dragons battles the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm.

On Friday, the West Tigers face the Warriors at 8pm and Broncos face the Sharks at 9.55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Roosters taking on the Titans at 5pm before the Cowboys take on the Raiders at 7.30pm.

At 9.35pm the Sea Eagles play the Panthers and the match will air live on FBC Sports.

Sunday features two matches starting with the Bulldogs taking on the Eels at 4pm and the Storm face the Knights at 6.05pm.

The Storm and Knights match will be live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.