COVID downs Kulas coach and star players

The Fiji Football women’s team, the Digicel Kulas are facing a threat in camp as its coach Lisa Cole and a number of star players are out due to COVID.

Cole was not with the team last night in its OFC Women’s Nations Cup 1-all draw against the Solomon Islands with Fiji men’s coach Flemming Serritslev stepping in to guide the team alongside Naomi Waqanidrola.

Serritslev says their worry is how gradually the team is depleting as striker Cema Nasau, vice-captain Luisa Tamanitoakula and a few others are also sidelined due to the virus.

“We have been a bit handicapped missing two or three of our absolute best players, Jotivini at midfield is a very strong player and we know what Cema can do, she is the top scorer in the league but hopefully they will soon be fit before the next game.”

Serritslev says overall they’re happy with the team’s performance but finishing is a must fix before Sunday’s game.

The Kulas face New Caledonia at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

