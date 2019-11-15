Home

Sports

COVID-19 expected to have impact on FRU sponsorship

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 30, 2020 1:03 pm

The Fiji Rugby Union’s major sponsor, Fiji Airways is highly likely to pull out of its five-year sponsorship deal.

FBC sports understands this is due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has directly impacted our national carrier.

Fiji Airways struck the five-year deal with FRU in 2017 and were given the naming rights to the Fijian Drua, Fiji 7s, Fijiana 7s and Flying Fijians.

FRU is expected to make an announcement regarding the sponsorship sometime this week.

