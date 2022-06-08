Countdown for Team Fiji

Team Fiji. [Source: Fijian Government]

Team Fiji to the Pacific Mini Games is ready to get the show on the road with only three days to go before they leave the country.

Seven sports are preparing to fly the Fiji flag in Saipan, Northern Marianas.

General manager Anushil Kumar says it has not be an easy few months of preparation for the team but athletes are looking forward.

Article continues after advertisement

Since 2017, Fiji was ranked second in the Pacific Mini Games, and Team Fiji officials are determined for a good outing this year.

“It’s not a holiday trip for us we are going for medals so definitely all the teams have been preparing well and they’ve been selected based on the medal prospects”

Kumar says the preparation for the games was not an easy one as financial constraints topped with COVID restrictions was a major hindrance.

He says, however, the athletes know how critical it is to win.

Meanwhile, Motibhai Group of Companies donated Rexona personal care products to 81 Fijian athletes and officials for the games.

Motibhai Group marketing Manager Abraham Gomes says the donation will go a long way in boosting the morale of the athletes and make a difference in their performance.

Team Fiji leaves the country on Saturday for the Pacific Mini Games which starts from the 17th to the 25th June.