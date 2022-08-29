Countdown begins for BOG semi-finalists

The four qualifying teams have five days to prepare before the Punjas Battle of the Giants semi-finals Saturday.

All In One Builders Nadi will face Rewa in the first Battle of the Giants semifinal at 2pm while Farmtrac Tractors Labasa faces Bargain Box Ba in the second semifinal at 4:30pm.

At the end of the final pool-match day, Nadi sits with a seven point lead on the points table followed by Ba with five points, Rewa sits at third place with five points while Labasa gathered four points.

Ba Coach Imdad Ali says they are here for one goal, and one goal only.

“After the last game we will go back to the drawing board and we will sit down and analyze games that we’ve played and we’ll look at some of the mistakes, problems that has risen in the team and some of the places we need to iron out, we will be done in probably three days’ time so we can prep the team well to come back to the final”

Labasa Coach Ravneel Pratap says they will take one game at a time.

“We are taking one game at a time, that we took the game against Suva then Nadroga and now for Nadi so once we finished on this game then we’ll focus on the semi-final so we’re not taking anything lightly just one game at a time”

The semi-final rounds of the BOG will be held on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.