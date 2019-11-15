Council to refurbish Damodar Aquatic Centre

The Fiji Sports Councils is hopeful their plans for the refurbishments of the Damodar Aquatic Centre and the National Hockey Centre is not sidetracked due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the Council is adamant to reveal the total cost of the refurbishment, Council Chair Peter Mazey says they have big plans for the two facilities which was due to be closed.

Mazey says for the Vodafone Arena they are currently doing maintenance work on it since its upgrade in 2013.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have plans at the moment for the Damodar Aquatic Centre and that is due to be closed and totally renovated. We are hoping that we can still do that this year and the same as the hockey centre. Those facilities are the last one that we want to do alot of work.”

The Council recently completed the Vodafone Arena renovation project which cost about $16.7 m