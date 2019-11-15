Council ready to open

The Fiji Sports Council is ready to open its facilities once they get approval from Government and related statutory bodies.

Though the Health Ministry has directed that all sporting activities remain temporarily suspended, Council Chair Peter Mazey says they are ready to open anytime soon.

Mazey says they are in constant discussions with sporting fraternities on the measures to take post COVID-19.

“We are constantly in discussions with Fiji Rugby Union and with all the major sporting bodies such as football and look at what we can do at the moment everything has got everything on hold. We are ready and we can open tomorrow if we get approval our office here will be open straight away”.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the Council, who amid the crises has reduced more than two thirds of the staff.

The Council who since the closure of all their sporting facilities in March, has lost more than $1.9 million worth of revenue.