Council is guided by safe return framework: Loabuka

The Fiji Sports Council has reiterated that it’s not taking any bookings at the moment.

National Sporting Organizations have come forward to enquire about hosting its tournaments at the Council’s facilities.

Council Chief Executive, Litiana Loabuka says they’ll need to abide by the framework of the resumption of sports, and liaising with the Ministry of Health.

“It’s fantastic that we have NSO’s that want to come in and have events. FSC’s is guided by that return to sports framework, more so we are guided by the rules and directives so at the moment all our venues remain closed and we will continue to respect the laws and rules that the ministry has laid out and we will continue to abide by whatever regulations there are .”

Once the green light is given by the Health Ministry, the Council will start taking bookings.