Council chair commends athletes and players determination

Fiji National Sports Council Chair Peter Mazey has commended the determination of athletes as they continue to train in isolation during this period.

This comes as all facilities including gyms and swimming pools are still closed with athletes unable to access proper training equipment since the last three months.

The Sports Council Chair while acknowledging the efforts of athletes has also reiterated that the pandemic has brought about changes to sports as a whole and athletes will have to adapt to the new norms and practices.

“I congratulate them for carrying on what they have to do. But it’s not going to come back, we already have medical evidence and doctors saying that they will need 11 to 14 weeks to build up their major rugby players and people.”

Mazey adds the Council is aware of the athletes need to get back in the gyms and tracks to train and they are working on opening the facilities as soon as possible.