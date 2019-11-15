Cotter working on plans for Flying Fijians

Border closure and COVID-19 restrictions may stop the new Flying Fijians coach Vern Cotter from entering the country, but it will not stop him from drawing up plans for the Flying Fijians.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor says they have been in contact with Cotter who says he’s already working on a number of things the team will need to work on.

O’Connor says the New Zealander is doing his homework early as he aims for a good head start when rugby competitions resume.

“At the moment Mr Vern Cotter is working on plans for the Flying Fijians and getting the plans ready prior to the resumption of rugby and lifting of restrictions, so when we comes back to Fiji we can start our preparation in accordance with whatever scheduled is approved by World Rugby.”

Cotter was elected new Flying Fijians coach in January replacing John McKee.

The former Scotland Head Coach is expected to officially start in June.