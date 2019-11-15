Cotter maps out future plans

Flying Fijians coach Vern Cotter is using this time to map out plans for the team when and if competitions resume.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor says the Kiwi is already in talks with French clubs on the availability of Fijian players to join the national side.

O’Connor also confirms Cotter’s work permit has been granted with the only delay being the lifting of international travel restrictions.

Article continues after advertisement

“Vern is putting together plans and is tracking players as well as having discussions with clubs in France and Italy, talking to them in regards to preparation and the time we’ll be allowed to play some international rugby.”

Vern Cotter was appointed as Flying Fijians Head Coach in January replacing fellow New Zealander John McKee.