Costin happy with pool draws

Fiji Bati Head coach Brandon Costin says having Australia in their 2021 Rugby League World Cup pool is an advantage.

The Bati has been drawn in Pool D alongside defending champion Australia, Scotland and Italy.

Costin says his confident Fiji will make the top two finish in their pool and proceed to the finals.

“Really good draw considering that the top two team will go through to the quarterfinal, we’ll get to play Australia in our pool game which means if we are successful in the quarterfinal we would not have to play Australia again until the actual final.”

He adds the Bati will start its World Cup warm up games when they feature in the Pacific Test in June.

Fiji is currently 5th in the World Rugby League ranking.