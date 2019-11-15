Hong Kong 7s maybe postponed

The 45th Hong Kong Rugby 7s tournament may be postponed due to the Coronavirus crisis.

The Hong Kong tournament is a show-piece event on the World Series calendar and is scheduled to be held from 3rd to the 5th April.

This is the most looked forward to event for Fijians as hundreds travel from Fiji and other parts of the world to the mecca of sevens every year.

Hong Kong Rugby Union chief executive Robbie McRobbie stated that the body will be making an official announcement regarding the Hong Kong 7s this evening.

Its reported the tournament will be postponed until October due to the threat of the deadly Coronavirus.

The Hong Kong 7s is not the first major sporting event to be interrupted by the Coronavirus, the Formula One Grand Prix which was to be held in China, has been postponed.