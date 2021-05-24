Convincing wins for Fiji online chess team

Team Fiji continues to impress in the 2021 World Chess Olympiad.

The Fiji team registered convincing wins against Bahrain and Guam and drew with Maldives.

Fiji defeated Bahrain 4 – 2 and Guam 3.5-2.5, and Fiji Chess President Hilda Kunau says it’s pleasing to see under-18 players like Rudr and Tanvi Prasad play well under World Championship pressure.

Kunau adds it shows that chess is a sport that can be played by people of all age groups, provided there is hard work and talent behind it.”

Team captain Goru Arvind says they started the tournament well with upsets over higher-ranked Pakistan and Oman.

He says they were a little nervous as they had only 10 days to prepare for the event, but are glad to put some points on the board.