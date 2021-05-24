Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Global response to fight COVID-19 crucial|A few resorts have already received international bookings|25 new infections in Kadavu, eight more COVID-19 deaths |Gunu village a high-risk area: MOH|COVID-19 may become endemic in Fiji|Public restricted from Nabouwalu wharf|PM reaffirms commitment to PIF|UN’s COVAX allocation for Fiji complete|Police in Lautoka on standby for deployment|Fijians in informal settlements prioritize survival|Agriculture gets multi-million dollar EU boost|Somosomo remains on high alert|Senior citizens urged to get vaccinated|India maintains commitment to help Fiji|Frontliners work to contain COVID-19 in Kadavu|15 COVID patients in critical condition|Vunisea Hospital now a COVID admission facility |Labasa COVID cases stable|57 new infections in Kadavu, West records seven deaths |Nabouwalu containment protocols lifted|Police forensics team helps retrieve bodies|Northern villages implement restrictions|Calls to decentralize health services: NGO|Focus is on halting transmission outside Viti Levu|Ten more deaths from COVID-19, 11 new infections in Kadavu|
Full Coverage

Sports

Convincing wins for Fiji online chess team

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 2, 2021 12:28 pm
[Source: Fiji Chess]

Team Fiji continues to impress in the 2021 World Chess Olympiad.

The Fiji team registered convincing wins against Bahrain and Guam and drew with Maldives.

Fiji defeated Bahrain 4 – 2 and Guam 3.5-2.5, and Fiji Chess President Hilda Kunau says it’s pleasing to see under-18 players like Rudr and Tanvi Prasad play well under World Championship pressure.

Article continues after advertisement

Kunau adds it shows that chess is a sport that can be played by people of all age groups, provided there is hard work and talent behind it.”

Team captain Goru Arvind says they started the tournament well with upsets over higher-ranked Pakistan and Oman.

He says they were a little nervous as they had only 10 days to prepare for the event, but are glad to put some points on the board.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.