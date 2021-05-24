Competition tough for Commonwealth spot

The competition for a spot at the Commonwealth Games is getting intense as bowlers continue to display their best performance in local competitions.

Samoa Pacific Games gold medalist Litia Tikoisuva says there are many more talented bowlers strutting their stuff vying for a spot.

Tikoisuva says at the end of the day, the best bowler will make it and it all depends on the last few months of preparation.

“They are all vying for the position for the commonwealth games and they’ve all been practicing so the competition is very tough so whoever gets there wins”.

The second round of trials is expected to be held in Nadi next month.

Bowls Fiji is amongst the 14 sports vying for a place at the Commonwealth Games with the exemption of the national men’s 7s team that has qualified.