Commonwealth Youth Games postponed to 2023

FASANOC has welcomed the postponement of the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games.

The event was scheduled from the 1st to the 7th of August in Trinadad and Tobago next year but has been rescheduled to 2023.

The dates clash with the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games as well as the Pacific Mini Games.

FASANOC chief executive Lorraine Mar says this is an ideal move as the postponement of the Olympic Games will have an impact on all athletes’ preparation.

“With the announcement of the new Olympic Games Tokyo dates, which has impacted on a lot of events, there’s been a flow-on effect of other regional and international competitions.”

At the moment the Commonwealth Youth Games looks set to be hosted in 2023 however a definite venue has yet to be confirmed.