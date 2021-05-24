Commonwealth Games target for Vakuruivalu

Fijian weightlifter Timothy Vakuruivalu will be out to write his own legacy as he targets his first Commonwealth Games next year.

The son of former lifter Della Shaw, is following in his mother footsteps.

Vakuruivalu has been working under the guidance of Weightlifting New Zealand high-performance coach Simon Kent.

The 22-year-old says this has been a good learning experience.

“Our coach Simon Kent, he is also a national coach for New Zealand. So it’s been training under him while I’ve been here just from his experiences and what he has to offer to me as an athlete. Getting my lifting numbers up and what he has to offer to me as athlete.”

Since joining New Zealand based Papatoetoe Olympic Weightlifting Club, Vakuruivalu says the end goal is to make his Commonwealth debut.

“I’m just trying to make a name for myself, putting myself out there and representing Fiji wherever I can.”

Vakuruivalu will be part of the Commonwealth Games qualifiers in Uzbekistan at the end of the year.