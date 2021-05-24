Commonwealth Games next for Team Fiji

The Commonwealth Games is next on the chart for Team Fiji and plans are ongoing to meet the criteria.

Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee Chief Executive, Lorraine Mar says since the travel costs will be costly, they will maintain their strict criteria for teams to qualify.

Mar says the men’s 7s team have qualified but they are yet to confirm a spot for the womens 7s team after their bronze medal win.

“Everything’s gone out to all the sports and its now looking at the timeline involved, because the games are in Birmingham it’s going to be quiet an expensive exercise to get there”

Mar says the pending team sports that are yet to confirm availability are hockey, badminton, weightlifting and a few others.

Due to the pandemic, FASANOC is anticipating difficulty in getting Team Fiji athletes to travel to qualification tournaments.

The Commonwealth Games will be hosted by Birmingham, England from the 28th of July to 8th of August.